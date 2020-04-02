Hero Moto, TVS Motor sales fall on virus impact in March

Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker, sold a total of over 3.34 lakh vehicles in March 2020, of which over 3.16 lakh two-wheelers were sold in the domestic market.

In comparison, the company had sold over 5.8 lakh vehicles in March 2019, of which more than 5.53 lakh two-wheelers were sold in the domestic market.

“In March 2020, the auto industry and the entire global economy faced an unprecedented disruption, owing to the coronavirus. COVID-19 has resulted in interrupted supply chains, halted production and lock-down, leading to no retails,” the company said in a statement.

It added that with the virus situation escalating through the month of March, Hero MotoCorp set-up a Business Continuity Task Force and rolled out measures to ensure health and safety of its employees and partners.

Hero MotoCorp has also elevated Naveen Chauhan as head of Sales and After Sales. In 2019-20, the company sold over 62.31 lakh units in the domestic market, as against sales of over 76.12 lakh units in the previous year.

Chennai-based TVS Motor said it registered sales of over 1.44 lakh units in March 2020 compared with over 3.25 lakh units in March 2019. It added that domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 94,103 units in March 2020 as against 2,47,694 units in March 2019. The company said it had launched the BS-VI version of its entire portfolio, and there were adequate stocks in the market when it reopens.

“Due to the lockdown, there was a significant loss in production, and also vehicle stock in the factory for both domestic and international markets, which could not be dispatched,” it added.