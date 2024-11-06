Tessolve Semiconductor Private Ltd, a Hero Electronix company and provider of semiconductor engineering solutions for chips, has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Dream Chip Technologies, a semiconductor chip design firm headquartered in Germany, for a consideration of up to ₹400 crore (EUR 42.5 Million).

The signing is subject to regulatory approvals.

“This acquisition positions Tessolve among a select group of design firms worldwide capable of delivering turnkey design solutions for complex cutting-edge chips,” the company said in a statement.

“It further strengthens Tessolve’s leadership in the industry by adding advanced capabilities in System on Chip (SoC) designs for the artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, data centre, and industrial markets,” it added.

The acquisition will also expand Tessolve’s European operations by adding four delivery locations across Germany and Netherlands, including a specialized ADAS & imaging centre-of-excellence lab, reinforcing Tessolve’s commitment to providing cutting-edge semiconductor and embedded design solutions while expanding its market share in the semiconductor services sector, the company said.

“This acquisition solidifies our position as a top-tier semiconductor engineering firm globally with unmatched design to productization capabilities,” said Srini Chinamilli, co-founder & CEO, Tessolve in a statement.

“Dream Chip’s capabilities further strengthen our ability to take on leading edge ASIC design projects and greatly enhances our European footprint,” he added.

“By combining our design capabilities and IP with Tessolve’s established semiconductor services and embedded solutions, we can offer our customers a truly end-to-end solution from chip architecture to post-silicon test and supply chain management for their most complex designs,” said Jens Benndorf, CEO of Dream Chip Technologies.

Ujjwal Munjal, Chairman, Tessolve said, “As major companies increasingly shift towards custom chip design, this acquisition positions Tessolve more strongly than ever to meet the growing demands of the custom chip market.”