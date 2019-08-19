Hero Electric unveils two electric scooters

Hero Electric India, that sold around three lakh electric two-wheelers across the country, has announced the country launch of its new electric scooters, Optima ER priced at ₹68,721 and Nyx ER at ₹69,754, on Monday.

Addressing the media, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India, said: “We want to offer the best of electric vehicles to our customers. One feedback that we have constantly received was the range-anxiety associated with scooters. With the Nyx ER and Optima ER, we are addressing that issue and offering a package that is high on performance and usability.”

The two new scooters pack a top speed of 40km/hour and provide 100-km range, double when compared to their predecessors — Optima E5 and NYX E5 when charged fully. It takes four hours to completely charge double lithium-ion batteries with a capacity of 48v.

Hero Electric India has also opened its new corporate office in Bengaluru. The company has 615 touch points presently and aims to scale it up to 1,000 by the end of 2020.