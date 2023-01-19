Heritage Foods introduces ‘instant energy drink’

January 19, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST

Heritage Foods Ltd., which is into dairy sector, has introduced GlucoShakti, an instant energy drink in India.

Available in a 200ml pouch pack, it is priced at ₹10. The energy drink has been introduced in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and it is available across General Trade stores, Heritage Parlours, and select Modern Retail stores.

Bhuvaneswari Nara, Vice Chairperson & Managing Director said, “GlucoShakti is a healthy and delicious instant energy booster to help people bounce back when fatigue sets in. This is yet another effort from Heritage to keep the promise of delivering Health & Happiness to everyone, everyday!”

Heritage Foods has also unveiled ‘Creamilicious Curd’,

Initially rolled out in Delhi NCR, this new Creamilicious Curd has now been introduced across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

Brahmani Nara, Executive Director of Heritage Foods Ltd., said, “The rich Heritage Creamilicious Curd truly delivers on the promise to be a healthy and delicious companion to any meal and is yet another step to further strengthen our Value-added dairy portfolio.”