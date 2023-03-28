ADVERTISEMENT

Heritage Foods introduces beverages, ice-cream range

March 28, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Heritage Foods Ltd. has announced the introduction of its new range of milk-based beverages and ice-cream to capitalise on demand for such products during the summer season.

Heritage ‘A-One’ spiced Buttermilk & Milkshakes have been introduced in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi & NCR and the products are available across general trade stores, Heritage Happiness Points, Heritage Parlours, Modern Retail stores as well as online grocery platforms, the company said.

Bhuvaneswari Nara, Vice-Chairperson & Managing Director said, “Launch of ‘A-One’ Spiced Buttermilk and new milkshakes in combi-block packs is yet another step in the direction of growing the contribution of value-added products in our portfolio.”

“I am sure these new products will delight our consumers,” she said.

Heritage Foods said it is gearing up to introduce “Premium Badam milk with real Badam bits”. The company is also introducing ice-lollies in Indian flavours.

