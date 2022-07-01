Healthvista files for IPO with SEBI

Healthvista India Ltd., an out-of-hospital healthcare provider in India with brand Portea, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO).

The company plans to raise funds through an IPO of equity shares (face value ₹1 each) comprising fresh issue aggregating up to ₹200 crore and an offer for sale up to 56,252,644 by investor selling shareholders.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards funding working capital requirements of its subsidiary Medybiz Pharma Private Ltd., re-payment/pre-payment of certain loans availed by the company, purchase of medical equipment, marketing and brand building activities, and for inorganic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

The offer for sale comprises equity shares up to 1,20,70,214 equity shares by Accel Growth III Holdings (Mauritius) Ltd.; up to 85,04,709 equity shares by Accel India III (Mauritius) Ltd.; up to 42,78,680 equity shares by Ventureast Life Fund III LLC Ltd.; up to 44,45,735 equity shares by MEMG CDC Ventures; up to 42,56,924 equity shares by Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte Ltd., up to 4,229,951 equity shares by Accel India V (Mauritius) Ltd.; and up to 3,984,752 equity shares by Sabre Partners Trust.

The shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.