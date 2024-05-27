Healthtech start-up Meradoc in talks to raise $20 million to fund expansion, focus on AI tools

Meradoc Healthtech Pvt. Ltd., a healthtech start-up and an online medical services provider, is in advanced talks with venture capitalist firms to raise up to $20 million and focus on customised Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to expand its footprint in the country and offer specialised treatment to subscribers, its Founder & CEO Sudhir Mathur said.

As part of this expansion, the company plans to on-board doctors and specialists full-time to cater to healthcare needs in mental wellness and target chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, he said.

Under the ‘Target Medical Services’ the company plans to extend the ‘Full Care’ model to existing and future customers by focussing on mental and physical wellness, full-time specialist doctors and an emphasis on wearable device integration.

“We plan to wrap basic health, chronic health and physical health into devices with Artificial Intelligence to impact customer well-being precisely,” Mr Mathur said in an interview.

Set up in 2021, the company has invested $2 million to establish its network of empanelled medical practitioners, conducting 8,000 consultations daily and taking overall consultations to over 5 million since launch.

“We are now moving into Phase II of expansion and will appoint doctors full-time, target fast-growing medical exigencies and offer customised services,” Mr Mathur said.

The company will also widen partnerships with hospitals and diagnostic labs to widen its footprint, he added.

As part of the ‘Full Care’ model, the company is conducting a ‘SMART Chemist’ pilot to widen alliances with pharmacies and selling subscriptions for ‘Family GP’ at the physical chemist outlet itself.

It has partnerships with 200,000 e-pharmacies and medical stores for round-the-clock doorstep delivery. It also has tie-ups with travel sites like MakeMyTrip to offer doctor consultation and medicine delivery on the go anywhere in India, Mr Mathur said.

The company has tie ups with Dr Lal Path Labs, Radcliffe Labs, Orange Health, Agilus and others for clinical laboratory and testing services, a network of 35,000 centres, including 2,200-plus path labs in the country.

“New partnerships will provide access to testing in biopsies, radiology and cardiology, with medical support being extended to diagnosis, determination of treatment and monitoring of post-treatment convalescence,”Mr Mathur said.

“In India, the concept of personalised medical services had faded over the last few decades. We plan a return to that face of healthcare, providing medical guidance to our patients and their entire families,” Mr Mathur said.

“This is already happening with existing subscribers and their families, covered under the same subscription to 24x7 health services,” he added.