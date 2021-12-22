Business

HealthQuad raises $150 million

HealthQuad, a healthcare venture capital fund, has announced the pre-final close of its second fund with a total subscription of

₹ 1,134.5 crore ($150 million). It had targeted fund size of₹ 550 crore ($75 million).

“In view of the overwhelming demand, the fund will exercise its green-shoe option. The fund intends to proceed to a final close by March 2022,” it said in a statement.

The fund has received commitments from global financial and strategic institutions including some of the global pharma and health-tech companies, development financial institutions and large European conglomerates, it said.

Charles-Antoine Janssen, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of HealthQuad, said, “We are delighted about the successful pre-final close of our second fund as we build on our strategy to capture the exceptional opportunity in Indian health-tech companies.”


