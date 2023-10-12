ADVERTISEMENT

HealthPlix unveils offline EMR to deal with Internet issues

October 12, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

‘Automated sync ensures that there is no data loss for the doctor’

The Hindu Bureau

HealthPlix, an AI-powered Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platform for doctors in India, has introduced offline EMR to enable doctors access records of patients even with unreliable or no Internet connectivity.

“Doctors can use the HealthPlix EMR offline and sync the data with the cloud whenever there is access to the Internet. The automated sync ensures that there is no data loss for the doctor,” the company said in a statement. 

Seamless connectivity and other productivity enhancement functionalities offered in the new version will help doctors see at least 10% more patients every day, the company said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The new version of HealthPlix EMR effortlessly transitions between offline and online modes, providing flexibility, and is 48% faster, it added. 

Chaitanya Raju, Executive Director, HealthPlix Technologies said, “HealthPlix Offline EMR enables doctors to practice even with intermittent internet - it is a game changer for doctors.

“We are committed to removing any and all impediments for doctors adopting EMR. In line with this vision, we have doubled our product and engineering team. Over the next 6-12 months, we will continue to release innovative products that assist doctors in enhancing their practice,” he added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US