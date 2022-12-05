HealthKart raises $135 million

December 05, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

HealthKart, a consumer nutrition platform, said it had raised $135 million in a funding round led by Temasek, with participation from A91 Partners and Kae Capital. 

The capital raised will be deployed towards the growth of in-house D2C brands, increase offline distribution, expand international operations, and make select acquisitions, Avendus Capital, which acted as the financial advisor to HealthKart on the transaction, said in a statement.

Sameer Maheshwari, founder & CEO, HealthKart said, “Driving fitness and preventive health by addressing the nutritional gaps is a systemic trend which is taking off in a big way in India. With HealthKart’s R&D capabilities and omni-channel distribution infrastructure, we are excited to lead the way.”

