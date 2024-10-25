Healthify raises fresh funds from Khosla Ventures, Dr Ranjan Pai’s Claypond Capital

Healthify (formerly HealthifyMe), an AI-powered health and fitness app, on Friday announced the closure of $45 million round, led by existing investor Khosla Ventures, and LeapFrog Investments with new participation from Claypond Capital, family office of healthcare entrepreneur Dr. Ranjan Pai.

The funding came at a pivotal time as Healthify accelerates its global expansion, with a keen focus on entering the U.S. market and advancing its industry-leading AI capabilities, said the Bengaluru-based Healthify.

According to the company communique, Healthify is enhancing its AI capabilities to cater to diverse cultures, languages, and health preferences across markets.

‘‘Starting with the US, the company’s AI is being fine-tuned to understand common food items, fitness habits, and local dialects, ensuring personalized and culturally relevant health guidance,’‘ it said.

Building on its 40 million strong user base in India, Healthify has conducted successful alpha tests in the US, setting the stage for a full launch in the coming months, the platform claimed.

Vinod Khosla, Founder, Khosla Ventures, said, “With AI, everyone can have a personal nutritionist and health coach to make the right diet and fitness choices on a daily basis. Healthify is already doing this in India, and they are now well positioned to bring their offering to the United States.”

“AI has the potential to exponentially improve health outcomes,’‘ commented Dr. Ranjan Pai, of Claypond Capital.

