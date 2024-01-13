Healthcare, pharma to drive job growth in H2 FY24

January 13, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Healthcare and pharma sector will lead India’s workforce expansion in the second half of the current fiscal ending in March 2024, according to staffing firm TeamLease Services.

Chennai is leading in incremental workforce expansion in the healthcare and pharma sector at 12.8%, followed by Kolkata at 11.6%, and Coimbatore at 11.5%.

Elaborating on this trend, TeamLease said in its hiring outlook report that in accordance with the India@100 vision, the Indian pharmaceutical sector was aiming to achieve a milestone of $130 billion by 2030. Capacity expansion, talent development, and the cultivation of indispensable skill sets would be critical to drive this ambitious expansion and some 86% of healthcare and pharma firms showed serious intent for additional hiring, it said.

The fast moving consumer durable sector was also positioned for revitalisation in the coming months, following a sequence of obstacles that included sluggish consumer sentiment and delayed inventory liquidation. This reversal is anticipated to be fuelled by a housing sector recovery and a significant single-digit price increase. Some 84% of employers in the fast moving consumer durable (FMCD) industry intend for workforce expansion, the firm has found.

Also, the FMCG sector was witnessing a sustained increase in demand from urban areas, whereas rural demand has remained constrained due to the economic strain on rural areas’ incomes. Although with mixed sentiments, some 80% of employers in the FMCG industry intend to expand their workforce, according to TeamLease. “Our findings underscore strategic shifts and emerging opportunities, signifying a positive trajectory for employment stakeholders and city-specific job market dynamics, notably in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai,” said Balasubramanian A, Vice President of TeamLease Services.

Tech hiring to witness a positive turnaround in 2024

Anticipations for 2024 are optimistic on both technological and non-technological fronts in the realm of hiring, as per NLB Services, a technology and digital talent solutions provider. “Our assessments indicate that IT hiring is expected to gain momentum in the early months of the calendar Year 2024, driven by the increasing adoption of new technologies such as big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence,’ said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

Overall hiring in the IT sector is expected to surge by 12-15% in CY2024, especially due to the surge in GCCs (global capability centres) and global economy settling down comparatively. From a quarter perspective, the initial quarter would notice an average 8-10% growth in hiring, followed by Q2 and Q4 demand percentage rising up to 12-14%, said Mr. Alug.

Some of the most in-demand IT skills in 2024 are expected to include, AI/ML Experts, DevOps Specialists, Full Stack Developers, Cybersecurity Experts, Blockchain Developers, Cloud Architects and, UI/UX Designers, according to NLB Services.

