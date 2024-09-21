Healthcare fintech platform SaveIN plans to raise $20 million

SaveIN, a healthcare-fintech platform designed to simplify the way patients access and pay for outpatient healthcare services is planned to raise $20 million in Series B funding round to achieve growth targets.

“We anticipate raising $20 million in our upcoming Series B funding round, which will be pivotal for several key initiatives,” said Mr. Jitin Bhasin, founder & CEO, SaveIN.

Out of this the firm plans to allocate $8 million towards accelerating product development, enhancing features, and expanding its technology infrastructure to support scalability and improve user experience. “$6 million will be invested in scaling our marketing and distribution efforts, enabling us to reach new markets and strengthen our presence in existing ones,” he said.

“$4 million will be dedicated to hiring top talent across various functions, including engineering, data security, and customer support, to drive innovation and maintain high service standards and the remaining $2 million will be used to explore strategic partnerships and new business opportunities, further driving our growth and impact in the healthcare sector,” he added.

Started in January 2022, the firm said it has rapidly built India’s largest network of healthcare practices outside the scope of traditional health insurance.

The platform offers a blend of services including a network covering over 100 cities and reaching 11,000+ pincodes across India, comprehensive care spanning specialties such as Dermatology, Dental, Hair, Fertility, Fitness/Wellness, Ayurveda, and Homeopathy.

It also provides users with the convenience of no-cost EMIs and credit solutions in collaboration with banks.

“As we continue to expand, our focus is on onboarding additional practices, enhancing our technological infrastructure, and forging strategic partnerships to broaden our impact,” the CEO said.