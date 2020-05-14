HealthAssure acquires FitMeIn

HealthAssure, a health-technology primary care services platform, has acquired FitMeIn, an on-demand fitness subscription service, for an unspecified amount.

“With this transaction, HealthAssure aims to serve the healthcare needs of more than five million individuals in the country from fitness solutions to primary care by the year-end of 2020,” the company said in a statement.

HealthAssure provides the entire spectrum of primary care for an individual from diagnostics, pathology, consultation to pharmacy.

FitMeIn, which is into wellness, provides access to a network of over 2,500 fitness centres, fitness coaches, nutritionists and mental health practitioners across tier 1 and tier 2 cities.

Varun Gera, founder & CEO, HealthAssure said “This acquisition signifies the integration of the curative and preventative healthcare platforms that will holistically cater to the growing health needs that our consumers have.”

“HealthAssure has a unique network of primary care centers; with FitMeIn the company looks forward to

Vishesh Goel, Co-Founder, FitMeIn said “FitMeIn has been collaborating with the healthcare ecosystem as a core value since inception. An integrated, technology-first model with HealthAssure will unlock exponential synergies and opportunities to successfully solve for daily health needs of customers. This alliance will allow the development of disruptive solutions for the industry.”

With this acquisition, HealthAssure said it wouid integrate the offerings of both the brands under a single umbrella thereby extending their services from primary care to include preventive care through fitness and lifestyle choices.

As a part of the combined entity, Mr. Goel will head the product team.