Health boost for non-life insurers in FY21 At over ₹1.98 lakh cr, gross direct premium underwritten 5.20% more

A rising demand for health covers evident since COVID-19 outbreak seems to have come as a booster shot for non-life insurers as they posted a 5.20% increase in gross direct premium underwritten for 2020-21.

Comprising general insurers (all of whom deal in health insurance too); standalone health insurers; and the two specialised PSU insurers (ECGC and Agricultural Insurance Company of India) the non-life segment reported ₹1,98,734.68 crore gross direct premium underwritten. For 2019-20, it totalled ₹1,88,916.61 crore.

Flash figures (provisional and unaudited), released on Tuesday by insurance regulator IRDAI, show gross direct premium underwritten of general insurers (25 companies) increasing 3.35% to ₹1,69,840.05 crore (₹1,64,328.20 crore). These companies between them account for over 85% of the non-life market.

In March, a busy month for insurers on account of customer rush to benefit from tax break available on certain covers, the premium increased 14.59% to ₹15,683.39 crore (₹13,685.87 crore).

The seven stand-alone private health insurers registered ₹15,720.04 crore gross direct premium underwritten or 11.08% more than the ₹14,151.70 crore of previous fiscal. In March, the increase was as much as 41% to ₹2,185.05 crore (₹1,545.83 crore).

While segment wise business figures, of the non-life insurers, for full fiscal are yet to be released, numbers upto February show general and standalone health insurers posting a 13.06% increase in health premium at ₹52,886.54 crore (₹46,777.16 crore). Their performance has also to be seen in the context of no revision in the motor third party tariff, slow pick up in automobile sales as also the weak economic sentiment.

Upto February, motor insurance premium, one of their mainstays, was 3.83% lower at ₹63,268.32 crore. Of this, third party premium at ₹39,067.87 crore was lower by 4.12%.

