Healpha offers tech platform to NGOs free of cost for home treatment of COVID-19 patients

MUMBAI

25 May 2021 22:54 IST

Health-tech start-up Healpha, which provides connected healthcare solutions through a subscription model, has offered its technology infrastructure to NGOs and COVID-care centres free of cost to facilitate home treatment for asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 patients.

The objective is to ease the burden on the already stressed healthcare set up as well as to multiply the capability of healthcare professionals, including doctors through video and tele- consultations, the head of the firm said.

To deal with the COVID-19 crisis, Healpha has developed a protocol-based remote homecare solution through which 1,400 asymptomatic and mild-to-moderate patients have been treated with 95% success, it said.

“Out of this, only two persons have died and less than 5% needed hospitalisation, thus our solution has helped in de- congesting the hospitals and reducing the burden on doctors and nurses,” claimed Raj J., co-founder and chief strategy officer, Healpha.

“Today, the healthcare facilities are not adequate to treat the number of patients getting infected with COVID-19 which is increasing by the day and therefore we are sharing our platform pro bono with COVID centre, social, voluntary organisations, and NGOs to enable them to treat COVID patients in a scientific and structured manner,” he said.

He said currently patients are unable to visit the doctors so there is an urgent need for remote management of COVID-19 patients who have asymptomatic or mild or moderate symptoms.

“This is where our Homecare solution helps patients to connect with doctors for consultation and treatment remotely. The patient only needs a thermometer, an oximeter and a smart phone to operate though our app,” he added.

The key features of the solution and App include a 24x7 helpline, daily tele-consultation by doctors, daily tele-monitoring by nurses, dietitians, and physiotherapist consultation. The patient needs to be bear the cost of medicines and tests though.