HDFC unveils home loan Spot Offer on WhatsApp

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd. has announced ‘Spot Offer on WhatsApp’, a platform that will enable prospective borrowers to get an in-principle home loan approval instantly.

HDFC, in association with Cogno AI, has developed the solution built on the WhatsApp Business Platform to offer a conditional home loan approval in a couple of minutes, the lender said.

The users have to initiate a conversation on HDFC’s WhatsApp number (+91 98670 00000) and provide some basic information, in a few clicks through a guided conversational flow. On basis of the information keyed in by the customer, a provisional/conditional home loan offer letter is generated instantaneously. This facility is available to salaried Indian nationals.

Renu Sud Karnad, MD, HDFC Ltd. said, “We have been focusing and investing on digital transformation for better customer experience and engagement. Demand for housing in India continues to remain extremely robust.”

“Today, there a strong desire to be a homeowner and demand for housing continues to be from both, first-time homeowners as well as those moving up the property ladder – generally into larger homes,” she added.