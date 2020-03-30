HDFC Trustee Company picks up stake in SpiceJet

HDFC Trustee Company picked up a 5.4% stake in Delhi-based SpiceJet by purchasing 3.4 crore shares of the airline from the open market.
HDFC Trustee Company bought the shares on behalf of HDFC Mutual Fund.
Shares of SpiceJet lost 5% on Monday on the BSE to close at ₹35.15. in the current month, the shares of the airline major have fallen nearly 58% from ₹53 levels.
The fall in the shares of the aviation company has been in line with the overall decline in the market, especially of other aviation entities as entire fleets have been grounded on account of the nationwide lockdown.
Reports suggest that airline companies have sought a relief package from the government to meet thier expenses, including payment of staff salaries.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.