HDFC to raise at least ₹30 bn via five-year bonds

May 11, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) plans to raise at least ₹30 billion ($366.84 million) through bonds maturing in five years, the company informed exchanges on Thursday.

The housing finance company invited bids from investors and bankers on Monday.

The issue also has a greenshoe option to retain an additional subscription of up to ₹50 billion.

The bonds are rated AAA by CRISIL and ICRA and the issue will be settled on Tuesday.

In April, the company raised ₹150 billion via 10-year bonds at a coupon of 7.80%.