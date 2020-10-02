HDFC to hold month-long property fair

HDFC Ltd. has announced that it will host a month-long online property show ‘India Homes Fair’ featuring over 350 projects from more than 175 developers located across 50 Indian cities.
Virtually inaugurating the fair, Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director, HDFC Ltd., said “The online property show enables homebuyers to view and select properties safely from the comfort of their homes amid this Pandemic. We feel that the demand for housing will pick up gradually as the economy emerges out of this difficult period.”
“We at HDFC have seen demand coming back. In July 2020, HDFC achieved 81% of July 2019 disbursements, which was better than what we had expected given the lock down and other restrictions and the subsequent months have been even better,” she said.
