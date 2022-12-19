HDFC raises retail prime lending rate by 35 bps

December 19, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Mumbai

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd. has announced increasing retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans, to which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 35 basis points, with effect from December 20.

This is in line with the hike in repo rate announced by the Reserve Bank. Earlier this month, the RBI had increased repo rate by 35 basis points (bps).

Now, HDFC’s home loan interest rates will start from 8.65 % for those with a credit score of 800 and above, the mortgage lender said in a statement.