February 28, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Mumbai

HDFC Ltd. said it has increased its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 25 basis points, with effect from March 1.

This comes weeks after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 25 bps to control inflation.

HDFC said for customers whose credit score is 760 and above, the interest rate would be 8.70% per annum.