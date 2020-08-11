HDFC raises ₹14,000 cr. via shares, NCDs

MUMBAI

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC) has raised ₹14,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares and non-convertible debentures (NCDs), it said in a filing.

It said ₹10,000 crore was raised through equity shares and ₹307.03 crore through warrants.

Besides, HDFC also raised ₹3,693 crore through the issue of redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), it said.

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and financing business opportunities.