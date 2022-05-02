HDFC Q4 net rises 16% to ₹3,700 crore

Mortgage loan disbursements jumped 37% in FY22

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter standalone net profit rose 16% to ₹3,700 crore, from ₹3,180 crore in the year-earlier period, as demand for home loans improved.

For the 12 months ended March 31, 2022, the mortgage lender reported net profit of ₹13,742 crore, a 14.3% increase from ₹12,027 crore.

Individual approvals and disbursements grew by 38% and 37%, respectively, in the last fiscal year, HDFC said.

“Growth in home loans was seen in both, the affordable housing segment as well as in high-end properties,” the lender said in a statement. “The increasing sales momentum and new project launches augurs well for the housing sector,” it added.

During the year, 29% of home loans approved in volume terms and 13% in value terms had been to customers from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG). The average home loan to the EWS and LIG segments stood at ₹11.2 lakh and ₹19.7 lakh, respectively, it said.

The Board recommended a dividend of ₹30 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each for the year ended March 31, compared with ₹23 in the previous year. The dividend pay-out ratio is 40%, HDFC said in a filing.

“The demand for home loans and pipeline of loan applications continues to remain strong,” it said.

Assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹6,53,902 crore as at March 31, 2022, as against ₹5,69,894 crore in the previous year.

As at March 31, 2022, the outstanding amount in respect of individual loans sold was ₹83,880 crore. HDFC continues to service these loans and gross NPLs stood at ₹10,741 crore. This was equivalent to 1.91% of the portfolio.

HDFC said it carried a total provision of ₹13,506 crore as at March 31 and its capital adequacy ratio stood at 22.8%, of which Tier I capital was 22.2% and Tier II capital was 0.6%. As per regulatory norms, the minimum requirement for the capital adequacy ratio and Tier I capital is 15% and 10%, respectively.

For the full year, the consolidated profit after tax attributable to HDFC rose 21% to ₹22,595 crore.