HDFC Q4 net profit rises 20% to ₹4,425 crore

May 04, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

The net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 stood at  ₹5,321 crore, up 16% YoY

The Hindu Bureau

The headquarters of India’s HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC) reported that its fourth quarter net profit grew 20% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,425 crore owing to significant improvement in asset quality.

The net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 stood at  ₹5,321 crore, up 16% YoY. “During the year, the monetary policy and interest rate actions did have an impact on NII,” HDFC said in a statement.

Though lending rates increased, there has been a transmission lag between the interest rate increase in borrowing costs and asset repricing, it said.

During the quarter HDFC assigned loans amounting to ₹9,340 crore as compared with ₹8,367 crore a year ago.

Profit after tax for the year ended March 31, 2023 stood at  ₹16,239 crore, up18% than the previous year.

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of ₹44 per equity share. The dividend pay-out ratio is 49.7%, the company said.

“The inherent demand for home loans continues to remain strong. Growth in home loans was seen predominantly in the mid-income segment and high-end properties,” said Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman & CEO, HDFC Ltd.

“During the year ended March 31, 2023, individual loan disbursements grew by 16% compared to the previous year. In the month of March 2023,  HDFC recorded its highest-ever monthly individual disbursements,” he added.

During the year, the average size of individual loans stood at ₹36.2 lakh compared to ₹33.1 lakh in the previous year.

As of March 31, 2023, the assets under management stood at ₹7,23,988 crore as against ₹6,53,902 crore in the previous year. As of March 31, 2023, individual loans comprised 83% of Assets Under Management (AUM).

As of March 31, 2023, the outstanding amount in respect of individual loans sold was ₹1,02,071 crore. HDFC continues to service these loans.

Based on the revised norms by the Reserve Bank of India there has been a significant improvement in non-performing loans (NPLs), HDFC said.

Gross NPLs as of March 31, 2023 stood at ₹7,246 crore. This is equivalent to 1.18% of the portfolio as against 1.91% in the previous year. As of March 31, 2023, HDFC carried a total provision of ₹12,145 crore against loans.

NII for the year ended March 31, 2023 stood at ₹19,248 crore, compared with ₹17,119 crore in the previous year. The reported Net Interest Margin for the year ended March 31, 2023 was 3.6%.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company reported consolidated profit after tax of ₹26,161 crore as compared to ₹22,595 crore in the previous year, up 16%.

