HDFC Ltd Q2 profit rises 24 pc to ₹7,043 crore

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased by 24 per cent to ₹7,043 crore in the September 2022 quarter.

It had reported a ₹5,670 crore net profit in the year-ago period, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income on a consolidated basis rose to ₹43,927 crore in the said quarter from ₹38,603 crore a year ago.

On a standalone basis, its net profit increased by 18 per cent to ₹4,454 crore from ₹3,780 crore a year back.

The total income (standalone) rose to ₹15,036 crore from ₹12,226 crore in the same quarter last year.

The net interest income (NII) for the second quarter stood at ₹4,639 crore compared to ₹4,110 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 13 per cent.

Net interest margin stood at 3.4 per cent at the end of the September quarter.


