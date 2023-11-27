HDFC Life’s ‘Insure India’ campaign bags Guinness World Record title

November 27, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

HDFC Life said it has officially set a new Guinness World Records title for creating the largestonline selfie mosaic made from 19,097 photos clicked by individuals for the ‘Insure India’ campaign.

“Life insurance penetration is still very low in India and thus, there is a need for greater recognition of its importance and increased adoption,” the insurer said.

In order to address this gap, HDFC Life launched the ‘Insure India’ campaign to raise awareness on the importance of life insurance amongst Indians, it added.

The campaign represents the concept of shared responsibility of employees, partners and customers, to drive positive change in ensuring the protection and financial wellbeing of every Indian through life insuranceproducts and services.

As part of this campaign, this year, HDFC Life rolled out series of initiatives amplified through a multi-pronged communication strategy to reach individuals across the nation. To take it a step further, HDFC Life created an exclusive microsite, urging everyone to join the movement and stand as one to attempt a Guinness World Records™ title. HDFC Life achieved this feat for the ‘Largest online selfie mosaic with 19,097 photos’, which stands as a testament to their commitment.

Vishal Subharwal – Chief Marketing Officer & Group Head - Strategy, HDFC Life said, “HDFC Life is dedicated to increasing the awareness and adoption of life insurance, with a larger industry vision to ensure ‘Life insurance for all’ by 2047.”

“The ‘Insure India’ campaign is an effort to drive awareness around the category amongst Indians. We are delighted to be conferred the Guinness World Records™ title. We thank everyone who joined this movement - our customers, partners, and employees - for their wholehearted support and participation,” he said.

“We hope that an increase in awareness about life insurance consequently leads to an increase in the sum assured (life cover) for Indians. Life insurance plans have the power to protect one’s family’s future and act as an essential tool to secure various financial goals,” he added.

The Guinness World Records™ representative visited Mumbai and presented the official certificate to HDFC Life.

