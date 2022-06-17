HDFC Life to raise up to ₹350 cr. debt capital via bonds
HDFC Life Insurance Company on Friday said it will raise debt capital of up to ₹350 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.
The Capital Raising Committee of the company’s board approved a proposal for raising up to ₹350 crore through issuance of 3,500 non-convertible debentures, HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing.
The company said the bonds will carry coupon rate of 8.20% per annum.
The bonds will be listed on wholesale debt market segment of NSE, it said.
HDFC Life stock was trading at ₹550 on the BSE, down 3.69% from the previous close.
