HDFC cuts home loan rates by 15 bps

HDFC — the country’s largest mortgage lender — has reduced its home loan rates by 15 basis points (bps) with effect from Thursday. Both existing and new customers will benefit from this rate reduction.

“HDFC reduces its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans, against which its adjustable rate home loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 15 basis points, with effect from April 22,” the lender said.

Following the cut, the rate for new customers availing loans below ₹30 lakh will be 7.85%. For loans between ₹30 lakh and ₹75 lakh, the rate will be 8.10% and for over ₹75 lakh, the rate will be 8.15%.