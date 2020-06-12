Business

HDFC cuts home loan rate by 20 bps

Country’s largest mortgage lender HDFC has reduced their Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) by 20 bps with effect from June 12, the lender said in a statement. The rate cut will benefit all existing customers of HDFC. The move comes after RBI reduced repo rate by 40 bps earlier last month following which many banks have dropped their lending rates.

