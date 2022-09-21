HDFC Capital, Invest India to organise PropTech summit

The platform will identify, recognise and award disruptive innovations in the Construction Tech, SalesTech, FinTech, and Sustainability Tech verticals

The platform will identify, recognise and award disruptive innovations in the Construction Tech, SalesTech, FinTech, and Sustainability Tech verticals

HDFC Capital and Invest India have announced “HDFC Real Estate Tech Innovators 2022”, a PropTech platform, to identify, recognise and award disruptive innovations in the Construction Tech, SalesTech, FinTech, and Sustainability Tech verticals.

Launched under HDFC Capital’s H@ART (HDFC Affordable Real Estate and Technology) Platform, HDFC Real Estate Tech Innovators 2022 is a thought leadership initiative which aims to harness, award and showcase companies that shall drive innovation and efficiencies within the affordable housing ecosystem, HDFC said in a statement.

The shortlisted companies will get a platform to showcase their innovative solutions in the affordable housing ecosystem to the stakeholders.

In addition, HDFC Capital has committed to invest in a minimum of three of the most innovative companies / solutions forming a part of HDFC Real Estate Tech Innovators 2022.

Applications have been opened up for innovators from across the country to apply for the opportunity to partner with HDFC Capital’s $3 billion real estate funding platform.

Innovators can visit http://techinnovators.hdfccapital.com to apply for the challenge.

Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis with shortlisted applicants being given the opportunity to present their innovations at the main showcase event to be held in Mumbai on 14th November 2022.

Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and CEO, Invest India, said, “Policy initiatives taken over the past few years have made India a global player and have resulted in a significant inflow of foreign investments in all areas of the economy."

"Through the "HDFC Real Estate Tech Innovators 2022" programme, we are aiming for increased cooperation between different stakeholders to provide the right market opportunities to start-ups in the Proptech sector," he added.

Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director – HDFC Ltd said, “The H@ART platform and the 2022 edition of HDFC Real Estate Tech Innovators will support innovative businesses building clean, technology solutions for the real estate sector thereby contributing to the enhancement of affordable housing in India.”