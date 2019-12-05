HDFC Bank’s tech glitch under RBI lens

The Reserve Bank of India is probing the technical glitch that impacted HDFC Bank’s mobile and Internet banking platforms earlier this week causing inconvenience to its customers.

When asked what action the banking regulator was taking, RBI Deputy Governor M.K. Jain said that a team from the RBI was looking into the issue.

“We are cognizant of the problem, that happened on December 2. It was because of technical glitches. It was restored on Tuesday. Yesterday [Wednesday], there were some media reports that, again some customers were not able to access the digital banking from that particular bank. Again we checked, it was restored fully,” Mr. Jain said at the monetary policy press conference.

“Our team has gone to identify the reasons and find out what direction we can give them,” he added.

The mobile and Internet banking platforms were down from Monday, which was the first working day of the month. Services were restored by late evening on Tuesday.