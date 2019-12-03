HDFC Bank’s netbanking down for the second day

HDFC Bank’s Internet and mobile platforms were down for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, impacting hundreds of customers who were unable to conduct any transaction.

It is not the first time that the bank’s customers are experiencing such a situation.

Similar issues had surfaced in the past when the systems were unable to handle the load, when many customers tried to log in or transact simultaneously.

The bank said the resolution of the technical glitch was taking more time than anticipated.

“We apologise that the resolution of the technical glitch is taking more time than anticipated.

“Our experts are working round-the-clock. While some customers are able to transact using the NetBanking and MobileBanking App, a few may still be facing intermittent issues,” the bank said in a social media post.

“Needless to say, this is not the experience we would like our customers to have and we sincerely regret the inconvenience,” it added.

HDFC Bank has a customer base of about 49 million and 90% of the transactions are through digital channels.