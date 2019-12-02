HDFC Bank’s net banking services hit by tech glitch

Hundreds of HDFC Bank customers were unable use the bank’s internet banking facility as well as mobile banking application following a technical glitch on Monday. The bank authorities, however, said they were confident that the services would be restored shortly.

Since salaries are credited mostly at the beginning of the month, there was a huge pressure on the Internet banking and mobile banking platforms of HDFC Bank, which has a significant number of customers who use the digital platform.

HDFC Bank has customer base of around 49 million and 90% of the transactions are through digital channels. Many customers complained on social media that they were unable to use the services, with some claiming that the systems were down since morning.

“Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly,” HDFC Bank said in a statement.

“While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there’s no cause for undue concern,” it added.