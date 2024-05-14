ADVERTISEMENT

HDFC Bank unveils PIXEL range of digital credit cards

Published - May 14, 2024 07:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

HDFC Bank has announced the introduction of ‘PIXEL’, an end-to-end, mobile app-based customisable DIY digital card range, targeted at customers characterised by “digital fluency, unique preferences and distinct financial behaviours.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“PIXEL is a first-of-its- kind range of digital credit card series that offers seamless app-based issuance, complete digital lifecycle management, user engagement and digital servicing,” the private sector lender said.

PIXEL will be offered in 2 variants – PIXEL Play and PIXEL Go. Both card variants offer up to 50 days credit-free period.

Parag Rao, Country Head, Payments, Liability Products, Consumer Finance & Marketing, HDFC Bank said, “PIXEL represents a pivotal shift in our approach to banking solutions, crafted to resonate with Digital Natives. With PIXEL, we are not just launching a product, we are shaping the future of digital banking, ensuring our offerings are as dynamic and innovative as the customers we serve.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US