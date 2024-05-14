GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HDFC Bank unveils PIXEL range of digital credit cards

Published - May 14, 2024 07:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

HDFC Bank has announced the introduction of ‘PIXEL’, an end-to-end, mobile app-based customisable DIY digital card range, targeted at customers characterised by “digital fluency, unique preferences and distinct financial behaviours.”

“PIXEL is a first-of-its- kind range of digital credit card series that offers seamless app-based issuance, complete digital lifecycle management, user engagement and digital servicing,” the private sector lender said.

PIXEL will be offered in 2 variants – PIXEL Play and PIXEL Go. Both card variants offer up to 50 days credit-free period.

Parag Rao, Country Head, Payments, Liability Products, Consumer Finance & Marketing, HDFC Bank said, “PIXEL represents a pivotal shift in our approach to banking solutions, crafted to resonate with Digital Natives. With PIXEL, we are not just launching a product, we are shaping the future of digital banking, ensuring our offerings are as dynamic and innovative as the customers we serve.”

