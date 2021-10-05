Business

HDFC Bank unveils festive offers

HDFC Bank said it will roll out more than 10,000 offers on cards, loans and EMIs as part of its Festive Treats 3.0 campaign, a near tenfold increase from 2020.

The bank said it has partnered with over 10,000 merchants across 100 locations for this purpose and some of its key national partners include Apple, Amazon, Shoppers Stop, LG, Samsung, Sony, Titan, Central, Ajio, Reliance Digital, Reliance Trends, Lifestyle and many leading brands including Vijay Sales, Pothy’s, DigiOne, Chennai Silks, GRT Jewellers, PhoneWale, Sargam Electronics, Poorvika Mobiles, and Electronic Paradise.

“Our range of offers on credit cards is not just about coming back with a bang. It is about spurring India’s consumption story,” said Parag Rao, Group Head - Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking, and IT, HDFC Bank.


