ADVERTISEMENT

HDFC Bank to open 675 branches in semi-urban, rural areas in FY24

May 04, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

HDFC Bank Ltd. has announced plans to open more than 675 branches in semi-urban and rural locations (SURU) of India in FY24 to expand its presence in these areas. With this the bank’s total number of branches in non-urban areas would reach close to 5,000. As of March 31, 2023, it had 52% of its 7,821 branches in SURU areas, the bank said.

On Thursday the bank introduced a customised programme ‘ Vishesh’, for SURU areas  offering a blend of financial and wellness benefits to customers in these geographies.

“As a bank we believe Bharat is critical for tomorrow’s India and improving rural lives is key to India becoming a $5 trillion economy. Our unique customer engagement model and differentiated propositions for customers in semi-urban and rural geographies position the bank to play the role of an ideal partner to enrich rural lives,” said Arvind Vohra, Group Head-Retail Branch Banking, HDFC Bank.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, large sections of Indians living beyond the metros and Tier-1 cities seek the same standard of living and banking products/financial services as in urban India. HDFC Bank has been at the forefront when it comes to catering to this need. Launching customised products like  ‘Vishesh’ is one more step in this direction,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US