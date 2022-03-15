HDFC Bank to hire 1,500 people in Karnataka

HDFC Bank said it would hire 1,500 professionals in Karnataka over the next 12 months as part of its expansion plans in the State.

“Going forward, we plan to add another 130 branches in the State, taking our total branch count to more than 450 in Karnataka. We will also be hiring about 1,500 professionals over the next 12 months to support growth across our businesses,” Ahmed Zackaria, Retail Branch Banking Head, Karnataka, HDFC Bank, said in a statement.

“Karnataka continues to remain a strategic market for our bank. We have been supporting local businesses and households even during the period of pandemic as is evident from the growth in our total business over the last 12 months,” he said.

“We continue to be the largest private sector bank in Karnataka, making quality banking products and services available in every corner of the State,” he added.

Stating that it had crossed total business of ₹2,00,000 crore in Karnataka, the lender said it had become the largest private sector bank in the State in terms of overall business volume.

The bank’s total advances in the State stood at ₹73,655.39 crore at the end of September 30, 2021, which included loans to Retail, Corporate, MSME and Microfinance customers, it said.

HDFC Bank added that it had a market share of 9% in total advances in the State.

Total deposits in Karnataka were at ₹1,39,387.46 crore at the end of the first half of this financial year. The share of Deposits was 11.68% of total deposits as on September 30, 2021.

The bank started its operations in Karnataka in 1996 with its first branch in Bengaluru. At present, it has 330 branches in 122 cities/towns, spread across all 30 districts of Karnataka as of December 31, 2021. The branch network is complemented with 1,172 ATMs and 92 CDMs.