HDFC Bank TN zone business crosses ₹1.5 lakh-crore mark

Private sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd.’s Tamil Nadu Zone crossed a new business milestone of ₹1.5 lakh crore, said a senior official.

“It took nearly two-and-a-half years to add ₹0.50 lakh crore in total business,” said R. Suresh, zonal head, Tamil Nadu, HDFC Bank.

“Growth-wise, we posted 19% year-on-year in deposits, 19.26% in advances and 19.38% in total business. This is in line with the national growth of HDFC Bank,” he said.

Mr. Suresh said the bank planned to add 125 more branches over the next two years to take the total to 400 in Tamil Nadu. These branches would come up in metro and semi-urban cities. Besides, it will focus on installing more cash deposit machines instead of automated teller machines.

“Our focus will be on offering superior customer experience across all channels — branches, net banking, mobile banking, wallet and chatbot. With the opening of new branches, we will create another 1,000-1,500 jobs in the State, in addition to the 7,000 employees at present,” he said.

Asked about performance, he said Tamil Nadu ranked among the top 5 slots within the bank and it had net non-performing assets ratio of 0.48%. “We don’t have stressed assets at all. We are performing well on all counts. We have achieved our set targets for the first nine months of the current year,” he added.