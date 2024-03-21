March 21, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

HDFC Bank and TD Bank Group (TD) have announced an expanded pact supporting Indian students planning to study in Canada.

With this agreement, TD and HDFC Bank have announced a new referral programme where in HDFC Bank will refer students planning to study in Canada to TD’s International Student GIC Program, which enables students to comply with the Government of Canada’s Student Direct Stream (SDS) study permit pathway.

As part of the Canadian government’s requirements to apply for an expedited study permit, students are required to provide proof of financial support, which is accomplished via a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) from a participating Canadian financial institution.

The TD International Student GIC Program is designed to enable students to open accounts digitally and help them meet their study visa and living expense requirements, HDFC Bank said in a statement. “We continue our focus on helping Indian students to navigate the process to study abroad,” said S Sampath Kumar, Group Head Retail Branch Banking, HDFC Bank.

“Canada is a leading education market and our relationship with TD aims to simplify the process for students and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who want to study there,” he said. Sona Mehta, Executive Vice President of Canadian Personal Banking, TD Bank Group said, “With this expanded relationship, HDFC Bank and TD can provide the financial offerings that will make for a smoother transition to the Canadian banking environment.”

In 2023, there were over 4,25,000 Indian international students with active study permits in Canada, making the country the top source for international students in Canada, HDFC Bank said.

