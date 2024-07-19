GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HDFC Bank reports CSR spend of ₹945 crore in FY24

Published - July 19, 2024 09:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

HDFC Bank Ltd. said it had spent ₹945.31 crore in FY24 on corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, about ₹125 crore more then the previous year. The bank’s social initiatives are housed under ‘Parivartan’.

Over the past decade, the bank’s CSR initiative had impacted over 10 crore lives across the country, the bank said in its annual report.

Kaizad Bharucha, Deputy Managing Director of HDFC Bank in a statement said, “Our goal is to drive economic and social development by empowering communities across the country. By addressing the critical areas of rural development, education, skill enhancement, healthcare, financial literacy, and the environment, we aim to create sustainable and inclusive growth in the communities in which we operate.”

“From promoting financial literacy and supporting entrepreneurship to championing environmental conservation and advancing social inclusion, our CSR efforts are guided by a steadfast commitment to creating lasting change in the communities we serve,” the bank said in the annual report. The bank collaborates with NGOs, partners, and employee volunteers to implement its sustainable development initiatives spread across the country, it said.

