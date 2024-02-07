GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HDFC Bank raises $300 mn via its first ever sustainable finance bond 

February 07, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

HDFC Bank Ltd. said it had raised $300 million through its first ever sustainable finance bond issue. This is part of an overall raise of $750 million through Regulation S Bonds. While $300 million has been raised for a tenure of three years with a 95 basis points spread over the U.S. Treasury, another $450 million has been raised for a tenure of 5 years, with a spread of 108 basis points over the U.S. Treasury.

“These are the tightest credit spreads achieved by an Indian issuer for a three-year sustainable bond and five-year senior unsecured bond for a similar size of USD Reg S issuance,” the bank said in a statement. 

“’The funds raised through the sustainable finance bonds will be prioritised for lending towards electric vehicles, SMEs and affordable housing. We are strongly committed towards building a green and social portfolio even as we continue adhering to the Bank’s risk philosophy,” said Arup Rakshit, Group Head-Treasury, HDFC Bank. The bonds will be listed on India International Exchange (India INX) in GIFT IFSC.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.