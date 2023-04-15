ADVERTISEMENT

HDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises 20% to ₹12,594 cr

April 15, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - Mumbai

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.12% at the end of March from 1.17% a year ago and 1.23% in December 2022.

PTI

HDFC Bank reported a net profit of ₹10,443.01 crore for the January-March period a year ago and ₹12,698.32 crore in the preceding December quarter.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 20.60 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹12,594.47 crore for the March 2023 quarter.

The country's largest private sector lender had reported a net profit of ₹10,443.01 crore for the January-March period a year ago and ₹12,698.32 crore in the preceding December quarter. 

For FY23, the bank reported a net profit of ₹45,997.11 crore against ₹38,052.75 crore in FY22. 

On a standalone basis, the bank reported a 19.81 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹12,047.45 crore. Its overall income on a standalone basis grew to ₹53,850 crore compared to ₹41,086 crore in the year-ago period. 

The overall provisions for loan losses and other aspects stood at ₹2,685.37 crore for the reporting quarter against ₹3,312.35 crore a year ago.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.12 per cent at the end of March from 1.17 per cent a year ago and 1.23 per cent in December 2022.

