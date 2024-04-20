ADVERTISEMENT

HDFC Bank Q4 net profit grows 37% to ₹16,512 crore

April 20, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lender’s standalone profit buoyed by a 24.5% increase in net interest income; Board recommends a dividend of ₹19.5 per equity share

The Hindu Bureau

HDFC Bank Ltd. reported fourth-quarter standalone net profit rose 37.1% to ₹16,512 crore, from ₹12,047 crore in the year-earlier period, aided by a 24.5% growth in net interest income (NII) at ₹29,080 crore.

Core net interest margin was at 3.44% on total assets, and 3.63% based on interest earning assets, the private sector bank said in a filing.

For the 12 months ended March 31, the bank’s profit after tax increased 37.9% to ₹60,810 crore. 

The Board of Directors recommended a dividend of ₹19.5 per equity share of ₹1 for the year ended March 31, 2024.

“The credit environment in the economy remains benign, and the bank’s credit performance across all segments continues to remain healthy,” CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan said on a post-earnings conference call. “The bank’s GNPA at 1.24% has shown an improvement over the prior quarter,” he added.

“The bank has considered this as an opportune stage to enhance its floating provisions, which are not specific to any portfolio, but act as a countercyclical buffer for making the balance sheet more resilient, and these also qualify as Tier 2 Capital within the regulatory limits,” he said, adding that the lender had set aside floating provisions of ₹10,900 crore. 

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended March 31 amounted to ₹13,510 crore (including the floating provisions of ₹10,900 crore). 

Provisions and contingencies, excluding the floating provisions, declined to ₹2,610 crore, from ₹2,690 crore in the year-earlier period.

The total credit cost ratio (excluding the floating provisions) was at 0.42%, compared with 0.67% for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, the bank said. 

Total deposits increased 26.4% to ₹23,79,800 crore as of March 31, 2024, and gross advances increased 55.4% to ₹25,07,800 crore.

Gross non-performing assets were at 1.24% of gross advances as on March 31, 2024, as against 1.26% as on December 31, 2023, and 1.12% as on March 31, 2023. Net non-performing assets were at 0.33% of net advances as on March 31, 2024.

The bank’s consolidated profit after tax for the quarter increased 30.9% to ₹17,620 crore.

The consolidated profit after tax for the year ended March 31 rose 39.3% to ₹64,060 crore.

