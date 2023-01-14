ADVERTISEMENT

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 18.5% to ₹12,260 crore

January 14, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - New Delhi

Net NPAs too was flat at 0.33% as compared to 0.37% at the end of December 2021

PTI

Total income on a standalone basis rose to ₹51,207.61 crore in the October-December quarter of FY23. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18.5% increase in its standalone net profit at ₹12,259.5 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

The bank had earned a net profit of ₹10,342.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total income on a standalone basis rose to ₹51,207.61 crore in the October-December quarter of FY23, as against ₹40,651.60 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On the asset quality side, bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) remained flat at 1.23% of gross advances as of December 30, 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Net NPAs too was flat at 0.33% as compared to 0.37% at the end of December 2021.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, were ₹2,806.4 crore as against ₹2,994 crore for the year-ago quarter, it said.

Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, grew by 24.6% to ₹22,987.8 crore from ₹18.443.5 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, it said.

Core net interest margin was at 4.1% on total assets, and 4.3% based on interest earning assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

business (general)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US