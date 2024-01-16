HDFC Bank Q3 net profit rises 33.5% to ₹16,372.54 crore

January 16, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MUMBAI

HDFC Bank Ltd. reported net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023 grew 33.5% to ₹16,372.54 crore as compared with ₹ 12,259.49 crore in the same quarter the earlier year, the bank said in a filing with stock exchanges.

During the previous quarter the bank had reported a net profit of ₹15,976.11 crore. [The merger of HDFC Ltd. into HDFC Bank was effective July 1, 2023.]

Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter grew by 23.9% to ₹28,470 crore from ₹22,990 crore in the year-earlier period. Core net interest margin was at 3.4% of total assets, and 3.6% based on interest-earning assets.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter were ₹4,216.64 crore as against ₹2,806.44 crore for the same period last year. Total provisions for the current quarter included contingent provisions of ₹1,220 crore, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan said over a conference call.

He said this was on account of the Reserve Bank of India’s recent regulations pertaining to investments in Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs).

“We had investments of ₹12.2 billion in AIFs and the fair value is ₹5 billion more than that. So we have made full provisions towards that during this quarter as per the recent regulations by the RBI.

He added that the write-offs during the quarter was about ₹3,100 crore as compared with ₹3,200 crore in the previous quarter.

Stating that the asset quality of the bank had improved during the quarter he said it was due to the current good credit condition.

“This quarter’s result reflects robustness of the bank’s business model and the dedication of its employees. The book is performing very well,” he said adding “A balancing happening. We have gone through the merger process. We will be building [mobilizing] more deposits and will replace the borrowing [inherited from HDFC Ltd]. We expect better growth in FY25.”

The bank’s domestic retail loans grew by 111.1%, commercial and rural banking loans grew by 31.4% and corporate and other wholesale loans (excluding non-individual loans of HDFC Ltd. of approximately ₹989 billion) grew by 11.2% over the same period last year. Overseas advances constituted 1.7% of total advances.

The bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines was at 18.4% (19.4% in the year ago period) as against a regulatory requirement of 11.7%.

Tier 1 CAR was at 16.8% and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was at 16.3% as of December 31, 2023.

Gross non-performing assets (Gross NPAs) were at 1.26% of gross advances as on December 31, 2023, as against 1.34% as on September 30, 2023, and 1.23% as on December 31, 2022.

Gross NPAs during the quarter amounted to ₹31,011.67 crore as compared with ₹18,763.90 crore in the year-earlier period and ₹37,577.89 crore in the previous quarter.

Net non-performing assets were at 0.31% of net advances as on December 31, 2023 and were estimated at ₹7,664.10 crore as compared with ₹5,024.27 crore in the year-earlier period and ₹8,072.79 crore in the previous quarter.

The bank’s consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was ₹17, 257.87 crore, up 35.9%, over ₹12,735.43 crore in the same period the earlier year. In the previous quarter the bank had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹17,312.38 crore.