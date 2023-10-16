HDFC Bank Q2 net rises 51 percent on merger with parent company

October 16, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

HDFC Bank Ltd’s reported second quarter (Q2) standalone net profit grew 50.6% to ₹15,976 crore over the same period last year due to more than 30% growth in Net Interest Income (NII) and on account of the benefits of the $40 billion merger with its parent HDFC Ltd.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023 its net revenue grew by 33.1% to ₹38,093 crore from ₹28,617 crore a year ago.

Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) grew by 30.3% to ₹ 27,385 crore from the year ago period. Core net interest margin for the quarter was 3.65% on total assets and 3.85% on interest earning assets, the bank said in a filing with exchanges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers are not comparable because the merger became effective July 1, 2023.

After absorbing debt funded cost for additional liquidity and merger management, the reported Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the quarter was 3.4% on total assets and 3.6% on interest earning assets. In the previous quarter the NIM was 4.1%.

Explaining the dip, Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, Chief Financial Officer, HDFC Bank said, “It was due to debt financing [of assets] by the erstwhile HDFC Ltd which is expensive than deposits [funded assets]. Over time, some of the debt financing will be replaced by deposits and NIM will improve gradually.”

The total credit cost ratio was at 0.49%, as compared to 0.87% for the year ago period.

Total balance sheet size as of September 30, 2023 was ₹34,16,310 crore as against ₹22,27,893 crore a year ago.

Total deposits showed a healthy growth of approximately ₹1.1 lakh crore during the quarter post merger, and were at ₹21,72,858 crore, an increase of 29.8% over year ago period.

Gross advances increased by approximately ₹1.1 lakh crore during the quarter post merger, and were at ₹23,54,633 crore as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 57.7% over September 30, 2022.

Domestic retail loans grew by 112.1%, commercial and rural banking loans grew by 29.5% and corporate and other wholesale loans (excluding non-individual loans of eHDFC Ltd of approximately ₹1,02,800 crore) grew by 7.9%. Overseas advances constituted 1.7% of total advances, Mr Vaidyanathan said.

The bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines was at 19.5% (18% as on September 30, 2022) as against a regulatory requirement of 11.7%.

Tier 1 CAR was at 17.8% and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was at 17.3% as of September 30, 2023. Risk-weighted Assets were at ₹ 21,74,226 crore, he said.

Gross non-performing assets were at 1.34% of gross advances as on September 30, 2023, as against 1.41% on a proforma merged basis as on June 30, 2023, and 1.23% as on September 30, 2022. Loans of about Rs 5,000 crore were restructured and the bank’s provision towards bad loans was to the tune of Rs 2,900 crore.

Net non-performing assets were at 0.35% of net advances as on September 30, 2023.

During the quarter the bank’s consolidated net revenue grew by 114.8% to ₹ 66,317 crore and consolidated profit after tax was ₹16,811 crore, up 51.1%,

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.