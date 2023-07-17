HDFC Bank Q1 net profit grows 30% to ₹11,952 crore

July 17, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - MUMBAI

HDFC Bank Ltd reported standalone net profit for first quarter that ended on June 30, 2023 grew 30% to ₹11,952 crore from the year-ago period led by improvement in asset quality, 28% growth in other income and 21% growth in Net Interest Income (NII).

The bank’s net revenue during the quarter grew by 26.9% YoY to ₹32,829 crore. NII grew by 21.1% to ₹23,599 crore YoY and Core net interest margin was at 4.1% on total assets, and 4.3% based on interest earning assets, the bank said in a filing.

“Provisions and contingencies for the quarter were ₹2,860 crore as against ₹ 3,188 crore for the year-ago period. The total credit cost ratio was at 0.70%, as compared to 0.91% for the quarter ending June 30, 2022,” Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, CFO, HDFC Bank said in a conference call. .

The bank’s consolidated net revenue grew by 25.9% to ₹35,067 crore for the quarter Year on Year (YoY) and consolidated net profit at ₹12,370 crore, grew 29.1% YoY.

Total balance sheet size as of June 30, 2023 was ₹25,01,693 crore, up 18.6% YoY.

Total Deposits grew 19.2% to ₹19,13,096 crore and CASA deposits grew by 10.7% with savings account deposits at ₹5,60,604 crore and current account deposits at ₹2,52,350 crore.

Total advances for the quarter grew 15.8% to ₹16,15,672 crore. Domestic retail loans grew by 20.0%, commercial and rural banking loans grew by 29.1% and corporate and other wholesale loans grew by 11.2%. Overseas advances constituted 2.6% of total advances.

The bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines was at 18.9% as on June 30, 2023 as against a regulatory requirement of 11.7%.

Gross non-performing assets were at 1.17% of gross advances as on June 30, 2023 (0.94% excluding NPAs in the agricultural segment), as against 1.12% as on March 31, 2023 (0.94% excluding NPAs in the agricultural segment), and 1.28% as on June 30, 2022 (1.06% excluding NPAs in the agricultural segment). Net non-performing assets were at 0.30% of net advances as on June 30, 2023.

Mr. Vaidyanathan said the merger of HDFC Ltd with the bank was effective July 1, 2023 and the bank would continue to grow its’ erstwhile parent’s home loan portfolio.