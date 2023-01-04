HDFC Bank posted 19.5% loan growth in Q3

January 04, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - New Delhi

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it has recorded a 19.5% increase in credit growth to ₹15 lakh crore for the third quarter ended December.

The bank had outstanding credit at ₹12.6 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2021, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On a sequential basis, the bank posted a 1.8% growth over the September 2022 quarter's figure of ₹14.7 lakh crore.

As per the bank's internal business classification, domestic retail loans grew by around 21.5% over December 31, 2021 and around 5% over September 30, 2022; commercial and rural banking loans grew by around 30% over December 31, 2021 and around 5% over September 30, 2022.

Corporate and other wholesale loans grew by around 20% over December 31, 2021 but were lower by around 1% compared to September 30, 2022, it said.

The bank's deposits aggregated to approximately ₹17.3 lakh crore as of December 31, 2022, a growth of around 19.9% over ₹14.4 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

With regard to Current Account Saving Account (CASA) deposits, it said they aggregated to approximately ₹7.6 lakh crore as of December 31, 2022, a growth of around 12% over the same period a year ago.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the bank purchased loans worth ₹8,892 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), its parent entity.

Last April, the country's largest private lender HDFC Bank agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about $40 billion, creating a financial services titan.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around ₹18 lakh crore. The merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24, subject to regulatory approvals.

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100% owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41% of the entity.